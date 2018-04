"People" Magazine has a list of celebs and their strange phobias...

Martin Freeman - Avocados

Kylie Jenner - Butterflies

Tyra Banks - Dolphins

DJ Khaled - Heights

Khloe Kardashian - Belly Buttons

Liam Payne - Spoons

Kendall Jenner - Tiny Little Holes

Scarlett Johansson - Birds

Katie Holmes - Raccoons

Matthew McConaughey - Revolving Doors

