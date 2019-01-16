Sticking With A Hobby

According to a new survey, the average person can only stick with a new hobby for 16 months before three things get in the way: Work, our family responsibilities, and losing interest and motivation.

But during those 16 months, we drop some cash. Here's the average amount that we spend on different hobbies while we're into them...

1. Gardening, $950.

2. Cooking, $805.

3. Going to the gym, $565.

4. Crafts, $453.

5. Cycling, $393.

6. Painting, $183.

7. Tennis, $200.

8. Yoga, $170.

Sadly, collecting action figures until your wife forces you to sell them on eBay did not make the list.

