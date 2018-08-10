Stars That DON'T Have A Star On the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The Walk of Fame has more than 2,600 stars. But, there are actually a lot of big name celebrities who do NOT have one yet. Here are some of them...

1. Carrie Fisher

2. Leonardo DiCaprio

3. Prince. He turned down a star back in the '80s.

4. Julia Roberts. She turned down the honor.

5. Clint Eastwood. He also turned it down.

6. Bruce Springsteen. The Boss accepted his star, but then never set a date for the ceremony. The Walk of Fame committee has a rule that an honoree must have a ceremony within five years of accepting the prize.

7. Denzel Washington. Accepted the honor, but never scheduled a ceremony.

8. George Clooney. Accepted, but never scheduled.

9. Al Pacino. Also accepted, but never scheduled.

10. Brad Pitt. Believe it or not, he was somehow never nominated.

11. Angelina Jolie. She was also never nominated.

12. Robert Redford

13. George Lucas

14. Robert De Niro

15. Warren Beatty.

16. Will Smith

17. Diane Keaton

18. Mel Gibson

19. Jim Carrey

20. Michael Keaton

21. Peter Sellers

22. Kanye West.

23. Jay-Z

24. Oprah Winfrey

25. Whitney Houston

26. Beyoncé

27. Missy Elliott

28. Spike Lee

29. Dan Aykroyd. His Blues Brothers partner John Belushi DOES have a star.

30. Sean Connery.

