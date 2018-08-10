Stars That DON'T Have A Star On the Hollywood Walk Of Fame
How can some of these stars NOT have a star on the Hollywoood Walk of Fame?
The Walk of Fame has more than 2,600 stars. But, there are actually a lot of big name celebrities who do NOT have one yet. Here are some of them...
1. Carrie Fisher
2. Leonardo DiCaprio
3. Prince. He turned down a star back in the '80s.
4. Julia Roberts. She turned down the honor.
5. Clint Eastwood. He also turned it down.
6. Bruce Springsteen. The Boss accepted his star, but then never set a date for the ceremony. The Walk of Fame committee has a rule that an honoree must have a ceremony within five years of accepting the prize.
7. Denzel Washington. Accepted the honor, but never scheduled a ceremony.
8. George Clooney. Accepted, but never scheduled.
9. Al Pacino. Also accepted, but never scheduled.
10. Brad Pitt. Believe it or not, he was somehow never nominated.
11. Angelina Jolie. She was also never nominated.
12. Robert Redford
13. George Lucas
14. Robert De Niro
15. Warren Beatty.
16. Will Smith
17. Diane Keaton
18. Mel Gibson
19. Jim Carrey
20. Michael Keaton
21. Peter Sellers
22. Kanye West.
23. Jay-Z
24. Oprah Winfrey
25. Whitney Houston
26. Beyoncé
27. Missy Elliott
28. Spike Lee
29. Dan Aykroyd. His Blues Brothers partner John Belushi DOES have a star.
30. Sean Connery.
