"Star Wars" Characters With Surprisingly Little Screen Time

Some of the most popular "Star Wars" characters have had surprisingly LITTLE screen time.

Here's the rundown:

1. Porgs . . . 43 seconds

2. The silver Stormtrooper Captain Phasma . . . 3 minutes

3. Admiral Ackbar . . . 3 minutes 30 seconds

4. Wicket . . . 4 minutes

5. Maz Kanata . . . 4 minutes 45 seconds

6. Boba Fett . . . 5 minutes

7. General Grievous . . . 6 minutes, 30 seconds

8. Jabba the Hutt . . . 6 minutes, 45 seconds

9. Darth Maul . . . 7 minutes

10. Supreme Leader Snoke . . . 7 minutes, 30 seconds

11. Grand Moff Tarkin . . . 9 minutes

12. Mace Windu . . . 14 minutes, 30 seconds

13. BB-8 . . . 15 minutes, 30 seconds

Click Here to see more.