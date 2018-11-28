"Star Wars" Characters With Surprisingly Little Screen Time

A list of "Star Wars" characters with surprisingly little screen time includes...

November 28, 2018


Some of the most popular "Star Wars" characters have had surprisingly LITTLE screen time. 

Here's the rundown:

1.  Porgs . . . 43 seconds

2.  The silver Stormtrooper Captain Phasma . . . 3 minutes

3.  Admiral Ackbar . . . 3 minutes 30 seconds

4.  Wicket . . . 4 minutes

5.  Maz Kanata . . . 4 minutes 45 seconds

6.  Boba Fett . . . 5 minutes

7.  General Grievous . . . 6 minutes, 30 seconds

8.  Jabba the Hutt . . . 6 minutes, 45 seconds

9.   Darth Maul . . . 7 minutes

10.  Supreme Leader Snoke . . . 7 minutes, 30 seconds

11.  Grand Moff Tarkin . . . 9 minutes

12.  Mace Windu . . . 14 minutes, 30 seconds

13.  BB-8 . . . 15 minutes, 30 seconds

