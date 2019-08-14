Snapchat Is Making Video Camera Sunglasses – AGAIN??!!

But this time they shoot in 3D and have 2 HD cameras on either side of the frame

August 14, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Snapchat is trying to make video camera sunglasses AGAIN.  They just unveiled their third attempt at video sunglasses, and these are pretty boxy and shoot 3-D video. 

Spectacles 3 will ship this fall and are available to pre-order now at Spectacles.com.

Tap either button for video (up to 60 seconds continuously) or press and hold for a still. Spectacles 3 supplements high-definition videos with high-fidelity audio from a 4-microphone array. LED indicator lights notify people when recording, and users will see a light as well.

Snapchat's Spectacles 3 feature a strong, lightweight steel frame with circular lenses and adjustable acetate tips, coming in a classic black or mineral color with gold frames. They charge on-the-go in their included Charging Case, which can store up to four charges. 

Click Here to see more.

