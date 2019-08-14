Snapchat Is Making Video Camera Sunglasses – AGAIN??!!

Snapchat is trying to make video camera sunglasses AGAIN. They just unveiled their third attempt at video sunglasses, and these are pretty boxy and shoot 3-D video.

Snapchat just unveiled a new pair of stainless steel camera glasses that shoot 3D video and photos. -- https://t.co/gkSpdtcfMP pic.twitter.com/2Is0Lxhdhk — Carbonwolf Energy (@C6WolfEnergy) August 14, 2019

Spectacles 3 will ship this fall and are available to pre-order now at Spectacles.com.

Tap either button for video (up to 60 seconds continuously) or press and hold for a still. Spectacles 3 supplements high-definition videos with high-fidelity audio from a 4-microphone array. LED indicator lights notify people when recording, and users will see a light as well.

Snapchat's Spectacles 3 feature a strong, lightweight steel frame with circular lenses and adjustable acetate tips, coming in a classic black or mineral color with gold frames. They charge on-the-go in their included Charging Case, which can store up to four charges.

