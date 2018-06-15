The Skills Modern Dads Need To Master

The skills that it takes to be a dad have changed a LOT, and a new survey found the skills that MODERN dads need to master, and here are 10 of the best ones...

1. Cooking a meal.

2. Setting up WiFi and a Netflix account.

3. Building IKEA furniture.

4. Setting up video game consoles.

5. Teaching the kids what all the wires going into the TV do.

6. Keeping up on the latest technology.

7. Scraping together a down payment so their kids can actually afford a home.

8. Being active on social media.

9. Keeping up on fashion trends.

10. Teaching the kids how to host their own YouTube show.

