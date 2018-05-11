The Sexiest Jobs

A dating app called Badoo went through its data to figure out what jobs attracted the most dates.

The 10 sexiest jobs men can have are: Bartender . . . photographer . . . writer . . . music producer . . . lawyer . . . surgeon . . . stockbroker . . . hairstylist . . . chef . . . and teacher.

And the 10 sexiest jobs for women are: Therapist . . . chef . . . doctor . . . entrepreneur . . . nurse . . . fashion buyer . . . dentist . . . lawyer . . . teacher . . . and personal assistant.

Click Here to see more.