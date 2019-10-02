Self-Driving Garbage Can
Are you ready for a garbage can that REMEMBERS to take the trash to the curb?
October 2, 2019
A company is now developing a SELF-DRIVING GARBAGE CAN that will wheel itself to the curb for trash pick up.
