Secret Santa is tough, because there's usually a spending limit of like 20 or 30 bucks. So a new survey looked into what people actually WANT to get.

Here are the top ten...

1. Alcohol.

2. Chocolate.

3. A gift card.

4. A book.

5. Candles.

6. Money.

7. Candy.

8. Socks.

9. Perfume or cologne.

10. Bubble bath.

