The Scariest Place In Each State

There is a new list of the SCARIEST place to visit in all 50 states.

In Illinois, it's Raven's Grin Inn in Mount Carroll. The owner of this haunted nook, the name of Jim Warfield, is mad in all the right ways. He's turned his house, he does actually live there, into a maze of his spooky art, prop gags, and a not-so-safe-but-exhilarating three-story slide into the haunted wine cellar.

In Missouri, it's St. Charles' Main Street. It's the perfect setting for a Midwestern horror movie: charming, peaceful Main Street USA that’s actually haunted by dozens of roaming spirits. The legend dates to 1853, when the old Borromeo Cemetery was moved and a number of the graves they dug up had no bodies in them. Those spirits are rumored to haunt the shops at 700 South Main Street, where objects vanish inexplicably and mysterious cooking smells emerge.

