Ryan Reynolds And Jason Bateman To Star In "Clue" Movie Remake

Hollywood has been trying to remake "Clue" for eight years, but now it's FINALLY getting off the ground. Deadline.com says JASON BATEMAN is in talks to direct the remake, and star in it with RYAN REYNOLDS.

The original "Clue" hit theaters in 1985, and each theater was given a print with one of THREE different endings. The movie starred Tim Curry, Martin Mull, Christopher Lloyd, and Michael McKean.

