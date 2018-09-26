The Richest "Jeopardy" Contestants Of All Time

"Business Insider" has a rundown of the most successful "Jeopardy" contestants, and what they won.

1. Brad Rutter, $4.5 million (2000)

2. Ken Jennings, $3.3 million (2004)

3. Roger Craig, $530,000 (2015)

4. Jerome Vered, $499,000 (1992)

5. David Madden, $432,000 (2015)

6. Julia Collins, $428,000 (2014)

7. Ben Ingram, $426,000 (2005)

8. Dan Pawson, $420,000 (2005)

9. Matt Jackson, $411,000 (2015)

10. Colby Burnett, $350,000 (2012)

