The Richest "Jeopardy" Contestants Of All Time

September 26, 2018
"Business Insider" has a rundown of the most successful "Jeopardy" contestants, and what they won.

1.  Brad Rutter, $4.5 million  (2000)

2.  Ken Jennings, $3.3 million  (2004)

3.  Roger Craig, $530,000  (2015)

4.  Jerome Vered, $499,000  (1992)

5.  David Madden, $432,000  (2015)

6.  Julia Collins, $428,000  (2014)

7.  Ben Ingram, $426,000  (2005)

8.  Dan Pawson, $420,000  (2005)

9.  Matt Jackson, $411,000  (2015)

10.  Colby Burnett, $350,000  (2012)

