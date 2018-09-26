The Richest "Jeopardy" Contestants Of All Time
Who are the RICHEST "Jeopardy" contestants?
September 26, 2018
"Business Insider" has a rundown of the most successful "Jeopardy" contestants, and what they won.
1. Brad Rutter, $4.5 million (2000)
2. Ken Jennings, $3.3 million (2004)
3. Roger Craig, $530,000 (2015)
4. Jerome Vered, $499,000 (1992)
5. David Madden, $432,000 (2015)
6. Julia Collins, $428,000 (2014)
7. Ben Ingram, $426,000 (2005)
8. Dan Pawson, $420,000 (2005)
9. Matt Jackson, $411,000 (2015)
10. Colby Burnett, $350,000 (2012)
