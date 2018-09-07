Remembering Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds passed away yesterday at the age of 82. He suffered a heart attack, and didn't make it. He's had heart problems for a while. His rep says Burt was very frail recently, and had been in and out of the hospital.

Burt had open heart surgery in 2010, and in 2009, he went to rehab to "regain control of his life." He'd become addicted to painkillers after having back surgery.

Burt was obviously a HUGE movie star in the '70s, but he was first known for his 1960s TV roles in "Gunsmoke", "Hawk", and later "Dan August".

His breakout movie role was "Deliverance", and that led to a series of box office hits including "The Longest Yard", "Semi-Tough", "Hooper", "The Cannonball Run", "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas", and the "Smokey and the Bandit" movies.

He was in a lot of flops in the late-'80s, but he bounced back with the '90s sitcom "Evening Shade", which got him two Emmy nominations and one win.

And his movie career rebounded with "Boogie Nights" in 1997, which got him his first and only Oscar nomination. He was up for Best Supporting Actor, but lost to Robin Williams for "Good Will Hunting". He DID win the Golden Globe though.

Back in the '70s, Burt turned down a chance to become James Bond, saying, quote, "An American can't play James Bond. It just can't be done."

He also turned down playing Han Solo in "Star Wars", and he almost played Michael Corleone "The Godfather". He also passed on the Oscar-winning Jack Nicholson role in the 1983 movie "Terms of Endearment".

Burt once said that he chose the parts that would be the most FUN, not the ones that would be the most challenging.

We'll miss you Bandit!

Click Here to see more.