Princess Leia Will Be In "Star Wars 9"

Disney is finally admitting that Princess Leia WILL appear in "Star Wars 9". They're not re-casting the role, or using CGI, but instead, they'll use some previously shot footage of CARRIE FISHER that was never used.

MARK HAMILL is coming back as Luke Skywalker, and he Tweeted that he's happy she's not being replaced, even though it'll be "bittersweet" doing the movie without her.