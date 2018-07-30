Princess Leia Will Be In "Star Wars 9"
Disney has confirmed that the late Carrie Fisher WILL return as Princess Leia in "Star Wars 9".
July 30, 2018
Disney is finally admitting that Princess Leia WILL appear in "Star Wars 9". They're not re-casting the role, or using CGI, but instead, they'll use some previously shot footage of CARRIE FISHER that was never used.
MARK HAMILL is coming back as Luke Skywalker, and he Tweeted that he's happy she's not being replaced, even though it'll be "bittersweet" doing the movie without her.
It's bittersweet facing my final chapter without her-She is simply irreplaceable. I'm finding solace in the fact that she won't BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news.#CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/7ueMqBxQwa— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 29, 2018