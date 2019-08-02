Pop Culture Events That Happened Ten Years Ago This Month

Here are a few things that happened in pop culture in August of 2009.

August 2, 2019
Here are 15 moments in pop culture that were happening 10 years ago this month, in August of 2009...

1.  The Black Eyed Peas song "I Gotta Feeling" topped the charts for the entire month of August.  It spent 26 weeks at #1 in 2009.

2.  The best-selling albums were "Leave This Town" by Daughtry, and "Here We Go Again" by Demi Lovato. 

3.  "Party in the U.S.A." by Miley Cyrus was just hitting airwaves for the first time.

4.  Emily Blunt and John Krasinski announced they were engaged.

5.  Newly elected President Obama named Sonia Sotomayor to the Supreme Court.

6.  Michael Jackson's death was officially ruled a homicide.  He died in June of 2009.

7.  Director John Hughes died of a heart attack at 59 . . . Ted Kennedy lost his battle with brain cancer at age 77 . . . and DJ AM died of an accidental overdose.

8.  Kourtney Kardashian announced she and Scott Disick were pregnant with their first child.  They now have three.

9.  Rumor had it that Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Aniston had broken up, and he'd moved on to Renée Zellweger.

10.  The third season of "Mad Men" premiered on AMC.

11.  The show "Shark Tank" debuted.  Yes, we've been watching this for 10 YEARS.

12.  Paula Abdul announced she wouldn't return as a judge on "American Idol".

13.  Quentin Tarantino's seventh full-length feature, "Inglourious Basterds" hit theaters.  He's only done three more since then:  "Django Unchained", "The Hateful Eight", and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

14.  The first "Twilight" movie was the big winner at the Teen Choice Awards.

15.  Disney announced they were buying the Marvel brand for $4 BILLION. 

