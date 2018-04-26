Photo: France's First Lady And Mr. T

France's First Lady Brigette Macron took some time out from hanging with the Trumps to chill with MR. T at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts.

What a day for me! I’m rehearsing for the Team USA Awards, and the First Lady of France, Brigitte Marcon, shows up. Wow! She said, “I wanted to meet you.” Man, I was nervous. I still can’t believe it! It was a great honor for me. #TeamUSAWeek #Mrtinyourpocket #Honored pic.twitter.com/xq9iz8m1Nj — Mr. T (@MrT) April 25, 2018