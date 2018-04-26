(Photo by Jack Gruber-USA TODAY)

Photo: France's First Lady And Mr. T

Check out France's First Lady Brigette Macron hanging out with Mr. T!

April 26, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
France's First Lady Brigette Macron took some time out from hanging with the Trumps to chill with MR. T at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts.

 

 

