Photo: France's First Lady And Mr. T
Check out France's First Lady Brigette Macron hanging out with Mr. T!
April 26, 2018
France's First Lady Brigette Macron took some time out from hanging with the Trumps to chill with MR. T at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts.
What a day for me! I’m rehearsing for the Team USA Awards, and the First Lady of France, Brigitte Marcon, shows up. Wow! She said, “I wanted to meet you.” Man, I was nervous. I still can’t believe it! It was a great honor for me. #TeamUSAWeek #Mrtinyourpocket #Honored pic.twitter.com/xq9iz8m1Nj— Mr. T (@MrT) April 25, 2018