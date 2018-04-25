(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Photo: Damian Lewis As Rob Ford

Damian Lewis is unrecognizable as the former mayor of Toronto.

April 25, 2018
Check out Damian Lewis in a fat suit to play former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford.

Well, we needed a few minutes to lift our jaws off the floor... ------ and now we give you Damian as Rob Ford in Run This Town! Here's all the scoop about the movie and *NEW* pics from the set: damian-lewis.com/?p=25568 #DamianLewis #RunThisTown #RobFord

A post shared by Fan Fun with Damian Lewis (@fanfundamian) on

