Photo: Damian Lewis As Rob Ford
Damian Lewis is unrecognizable as the former mayor of Toronto.
April 25, 2018
Check out Damian Lewis in a fat suit to play former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford.
Well, we needed a few minutes to lift our jaws off the floor... ------ and now we give you Damian as Rob Ford in Run This Town! Here's all the scoop about the movie and *NEW* pics from the set: damian-lewis.com/?p=25568 #DamianLewis #RunThisTown #RobFord
