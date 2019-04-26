Other Movies "The Avengers" Cast Were In Together

"Avengers: Endgame" brings together such a HUGE cast that it's only natural some of these people have worked with each other before. One writer for Buzzfeed.com came up with 27 movies featuring at least two cast members. Here are some examples:

1. "13 Going on 30" . . . Mark (Hulk) Ruffalo and Brie (Captain Marvel) Larson.

2. "Zodiac" . . . Mark Ruffalo and Robert (Iron Man) Downey Jr.

3. "Chef" . . . Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett (Black Widow) Johansson, and Jon (Happy Hogan) Favreau.

4. "I Love You Man" . . . Jon Favreau and Paul (Ant-Man) Rudd.

5. "Annihilation" . . . Tessa (Valkyrie) Thompson and Benedict Wong.

6. "The Jungle Book" . . . Lupita (Nakia) Nyong'o and Scarlett Johansson.

7. "He's Just Not That Into You" . . . Scarlett Johansson and Bradley (Rocket Raccoon) Cooper.

8. "Wet Hot American Summer" . . . Bradley Cooper and Paul Rudd.

9. "The Hurt Locker" . . . Jeremy (Hawkeye) Renner and Anthony (Falcon) Mackie.

10. "Kong: Skull Island" . . . Samuel L. (Nick Fury) Jackson, Tom (Loki) Hiddleston, and Brie Larson.

