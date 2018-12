A recent survey asked parents to name the top old-school toys they WISH their kids wanted. Here are the top ten...

1. A bike.

2. Puzzles.

3. Board games.

4. A teddy bear or stuffed animal.

5. A ball.

6. Building blocks.

7. An art set.

8. Modelling clay.

9. Toy animals.

10. A jump rope

