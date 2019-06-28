Office Tasks Generation Z Doesn't Know How To Do
Generation Z needs a little HELP when it comes to basic office tasks.
June 28, 2019
A lot of the interns at businesses this summer are from Generation Z - people born between the mid '90s and mid 2000s. And because of the world they grew up in, apparently, they don't know how to do basic office tasks like...
1. Addressing an envelope to send regular mail.
2. Taking a message.
3. Using a landline phone.
4. Reading cursive handwriting.
