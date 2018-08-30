The NFL's Highest-Paid Players
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the highest paid player in the NFL again.
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension, which could be worth up to $180 million in total money with bonuses.
The deal includes a record $103 million in guaranteed money, and it has an average annual value of $33.5 million, which makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL.
The contract surpasses the one recently signed by Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan, who got $100 million guaranteed, and is making $30 million a year.
The highest-paid NFL players are...
10. Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens
Average annual salary: $22.13 million
Guaranteed: $44 million
9. Alex Smith, QB, Redskins
Average annual salary: $23.5 million
Guaranteed: $55 million
8. Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
Average annual salary: $24.594 million
Guaranteed: $47 million
7. Drew Brees, QB, Saints
Average annual salary: $25 million
Guaranteed: $27 million
6. Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
Average annual salary: $25 million
Guaranteed: $40 million
5. Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
Average annual salary: $27 million
Guaranteed: $60.5 million
4. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers
Average annual salary: $27.5 million
Guaranteed: $48.7 million
3. Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings
Average annual salary: $28 million
Guaranteed: $84 million
2. Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
Average annual salary: $30 million
Guaranteed: $100 million
1. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
Average annual salary: $33.5 million
Guaranteed: $103 million
