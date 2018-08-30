The NFL's Highest-Paid Players

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension, which could be worth up to $180 million in total money with bonuses.

The deal includes a record $103 million in guaranteed money, and it has an average annual value of $33.5 million, which makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The contract surpasses the one recently signed by Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan, who got $100 million guaranteed, and is making $30 million a year.

The highest-paid NFL players are...

10. Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens

Average annual salary: $22.13 million

Guaranteed: $44 million

9. Alex Smith, QB, Redskins

Average annual salary: $23.5 million

Guaranteed: $55 million

8. Andrew Luck, QB, Colts

Average annual salary: $24.594 million

Guaranteed: $47 million

7. Drew Brees, QB, Saints

Average annual salary: $25 million

Guaranteed: $27 million

6. Derek Carr, QB, Raiders

Average annual salary: $25 million

Guaranteed: $40 million

5. Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions

Average annual salary: $27 million

Guaranteed: $60.5 million

4. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers

Average annual salary: $27.5 million

Guaranteed: $48.7 million

3. Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

Average annual salary: $28 million

Guaranteed: $84 million

2. Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons

Average annual salary: $30 million

Guaranteed: $100 million

1. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

Average annual salary: $33.5 million

Guaranteed: $103 million

