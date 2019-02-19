Rumor has it that ARMIE HAMMER is in "final talks" to be the next Batman taking over for BEN AFFLECK. Armie played the Winklevoss twins in "The Social Network" . . . he co-starred in "The Lone Ranger" and "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." . . . and he also starred in the romantic drama "Call Me By Your Name".

Back in 2007, George Miller cast him as Batman for "Justice League: Mortal", but the whole thing fell apart during the Writers Guild strike.

