The Next Batman
Will Armie Hammer be the NEW Batman?
February 19, 2019
Rumor has it that ARMIE HAMMER is in "final talks" to be the next Batman taking over for BEN AFFLECK. Armie played the Winklevoss twins in "The Social Network" . . . he co-starred in "The Lone Ranger" and "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." . . . and he also starred in the romantic drama "Call Me By Your Name".
Back in 2007, George Miller cast him as Batman for "Justice League: Mortal", but the whole thing fell apart during the Writers Guild strike.
