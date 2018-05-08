National "Have A Coke" Day

May 8, 2018
Today is National "Have a Coke" Day, and a new survey asked 1,000 Americans about their Coke preferences. 

Here are the results...

1.  67% of people say their favorite type of Coke is straight-up Coca-Cola Classic.  16% like Diet Coke the most . . . 10% Mexican Coke . . . and 8% Coke Zero.

2.  The most popular way to drink Coke is out of a glass bottle, at 34%.  Cans got 24% . . . fountain soda got 21% . . . and plastic bottles got 21%.

3.  And our five favorite foods to eat with Coke are:  Burgers . . . pizza . . . French fries . . . chicken wings . . . and tacos. 

