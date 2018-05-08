Today is National "Have a Coke" Day, and a new survey asked 1,000 Americans about their Coke preferences.

Here are the results...

1. 67% of people say their favorite type of Coke is straight-up Coca-Cola Classic. 16% like Diet Coke the most . . . 10% Mexican Coke . . . and 8% Coke Zero.

2. The most popular way to drink Coke is out of a glass bottle, at 34%. Cans got 24% . . . fountain soda got 21% . . . and plastic bottles got 21%.

3. And our five favorite foods to eat with Coke are: Burgers . . . pizza . . . French fries . . . chicken wings . . . and tacos.

