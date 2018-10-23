Nagging Questions That Instantly Stress Us Out

According to the survey, here are the Top 10 nagging questions that can instantly stress us out. And most of them have to do with forgetting stuff at home...

1. "Did I lock the front door?"

2. "Do I have my phone?"

3. "Do I have my keys?"

4. "Do we have anything to make for dinner?"

5. "Did I leave a window open?"

6. "Did I leave a light on?"

7. "Did I lock the car?"

8. "Did I SHUT the front door?"

9. "Did I leave the stove or oven on?"

10. "Did I remember to turn off the heat or the A/C?"

Click Here to see more.