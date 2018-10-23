Nagging Questions That Instantly Stress Us Out

What nagging thought instantly stresses you out?

October 23, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Martinmark/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

According to the survey, here are the Top 10 nagging questions that can instantly stress us out.  And most of them have to do with forgetting stuff at home...

1.  "Did I lock the front door?"

2.  "Do I have my phone?"

3.  "Do I have my keys?"

4.  "Do we have anything to make for dinner?"

5.  "Did I leave a window open?"

6.  "Did I leave a light on?"

7.  "Did I lock the car?"

8.  "Did I SHUT the front door?"

9.  "Did I leave the stove or oven on?"

10.  "Did I remember to turn off the heat or the A/C?" 

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
naggin
Questions
instantly
stress
us
out
Y98
Courtney & Company