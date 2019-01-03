Movies Turning 20 In 2019
You won't believe some of the movies that turn 20 this year.
January 3, 2019
Some of your favorite movies..."The Matrix", "Fight Club", "The Sixth Sense", "The Iron Giant", "Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menance", "The Mummy", and "The Talented Mr. Ripley", and "Office Space"... Turn 20 this year, and Ranker.com actually RANKED them.
Their top 5 five are...
5) "Office Space"
4) "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me"
3) "The Green Mile"
2) "Fight Club"
1) " Toy Story 2"
Click Here to see more.