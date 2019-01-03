Movies Turning 20 In 2019

Some of your favorite movies..."The Matrix", "Fight Club", "The Sixth Sense", "The Iron Giant", "Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menance", "The Mummy", and "The Talented Mr. Ripley", and "Office Space"... Turn 20 this year, and Ranker.com actually RANKED them.

Their top 5 five are...

5) "Office Space"

4) "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me"

3) "The Green Mile"

2) "Fight Club"

1) " Toy Story 2"

