The Movies That Made The Most Money In 2018

The last movie theater ticket receipts have been counted, and "Variety" has a list of the 100 movies that made the most money at the box office last year.

Here's the Top 10, along with the money they made in the U.S. in 2018:

1. "Black Panther", $700 million

2. "Avengers: Infinity War", $678.8 million

3. "Incredibles 2", $608.6 million

4. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", $417.7 million

5. "Deadpool 2", $318.5 million

6. "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch", $266.3 million

7. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle", $235.5 million

8. "Mission: Impossible - Fallout", $220.2 million

9. "Ant-Man and the Wasp", $216.6 million

10. "Solo: A Star Wars Story", $213.8 million

Overall, the domestic box office reached $11.9 billion in 2018, up 6.7% over the previous year. It also breaks the record $11.38 billion that was set in 2016.

