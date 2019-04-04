Movies That Made $1 Billion The Fastest

"Captain Marvel" surpassed $1 billion in worldwide box office receipts yesterday, after just 26 days in theaters. That's impressive, but there are 14 movies that did it faster.

"Business Insider" has a list of ALL 16 movies that made $1 billion in less than a month. Here they are, along with how long they took to achieve 10 digits...

1. "Avengers: Infinity War", 11 days

2. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", 12 days

3. "Jurassic World", 13 days

4. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", 14 days

5. "Furious 7", 17 days

6. "The Fate of the Furious", 19 days

7. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", 19 days

8. "Avatar", 19 days

9. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2", 19 days

10. "The Avengers", 19 days

11. "Iron Man 3", 22 days

12. "Avengers: Age of Ultron", 24 days

13. "Black Panther", 24 days

14. "Captain America: Civil War", 24 days

15. "Captain Marvel", 26 days

16. "Beauty and the Beast", 29 days

