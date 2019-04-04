Movies That Made $1 Billion The Fastest

Here are the movies that made $1 BILLION the fastest.

April 4, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
"Captain Marvel" surpassed $1 billion in worldwide box office receipts yesterday, after just 26 days in theaters.  That's impressive, but there are 14 movies that did it faster.

"Business Insider" has a list of ALL 16 movies that made $1 billion in less than a month.  Here they are, along with how long they took to achieve 10 digits...

1.  "Avengers: Infinity War",  11 days

2.  "Star Wars: The Force Awakens",  12 days

3.  "Jurassic World", 13 days

4.  "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom",  14 days

5.  "Furious 7",  17 days

6.  "The Fate of the Furious",  19 days

7.  "Star Wars: The Last Jedi",  19 days

8.  "Avatar",  19 days

9.  "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2",  19 days

10.  "The Avengers",  19 days

11.  "Iron Man 3",  22 days

12.  "Avengers: Age of Ultron",  24 days

13.  "Black Panther",  24 days

14.  "Captain America: Civil War",  24 days

15.  "Captain Marvel",  26 days

16.  "Beauty and the Beast",  29 days

