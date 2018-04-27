The Movie Franchise Americans Love The Most

The site Rotten Tomatoes polled 1,400 movie fans, and 26% said MARVEL was their favorite franchise.

"Star Wars" was second with 19%. They defined 'franchises' as movie series or universes with three or more films, and with at least one new film in the last five years.

The heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Black Panther, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and Spider-Man, collectively rank #1 as the favorite characters with 28% of the vote. Han Solo is second, at 13%.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is the most anticipated franchise movie release of the year with 51% of the vote. "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is second with 15% . . . followed by "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" at 13%, and "Oceans 8" with 12%.

