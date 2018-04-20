Thrillist ranked the most underrated SNACKS of all time. Let's see if you agree with their picks...

1. Nutty Buddy. (They used to be known as Nutty Bars.) They're sort of a cross between a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and a Kit-Kat bar.

2. Ding Dongs. Ho Hos get most of the Hostess love but Ding Dongs shouldn't be overlooked.

3. Krackle, Mr. Goodbar, and 100 Grand. You really only see them in miniature variety packs, but they're all good enough to stand on their own.

4. Bagel Chips. They're overshadowed by tortilla chips and pita chips, but they're good on their own or dipped in some spinach and artichoke dip.

5. Smarties. According to the people at Thrillist, they're not as tart as SweeTarts, and not as terrible as Necco Wafers.

6. Cheese Nips. They're not BETTER than Cheez-Its, but they can hold their own . . . especially after being dipped in some peanut butter.

