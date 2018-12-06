The Most Tweeted For 2018

Twitter has released their annual year-end lists of the most Tweeted-about stuff, and here are the highlights...

The Five Most Tweeted-About Movies: "Black Panther", "The Avengers: Infinity War", "The Incredibles 2", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", "Deadpool 2"

The Most Tweeted TV Shows: "Saturday Night Live", "Roseanne", "Grey's Anatomy", "The Walking Dead", "Big Brother"

The Most Tweeted Streaming Shows: "13 Reasons Why", "Stranger Things", "Black Mirror", "Queer Eye", "The Handmaid's Tale"

Meanwhile, the Most Tweeted Celebrities were the Korean boy band BTS, LeBron James, Kanye West, Drake, and the Korean boy band EXO. LeBron also topped the Most Tweeted Athlete category.

After LeBron, the other Most Tweeted Athletes were Colin Kaepernick, Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving, and Tom Brady.

