The Most Stressful Modern-Day Things

A new survey found 58% of Americans feel more stressed than ever. Here are the top ten MODERN-DAY things that stress us out...

1. Losing your wallet or credit card.

2. Arguing with your significant other.

3. Sitting in traffic.

4. Losing your phone.

5. Being late for work.

6. A slow internet connection.

7. Your phone battery going dead.

8. Not being able to remember a password.

9. Credit card fraud.

10. Forgetting your phone charger.

