The Most Popular "Star Wars" Movie In Every State

It's "Star Wars" Day, so let's get this out of the way: 'May the 4th (Be with You)'. To mark this so-called "occasion", a website posted a list of the most popular "Star Wars" movies in every state, using search data from Google Trends over the past year...

1. "The Empire Strikes Back" was #1 in 20 states, which was the most.

2. Somewhat surprisingly, "The Phantom Menace" was the next most popular, with 11 states. But maybe they weren't searching for it because they LOVE it. Is 'hate-Googling' a thing?

3. "Revenge of the Sith" took five states. We're only three in, and the prequels are very well represented.

4. The original movie "A New Hope" was the most popular in four states.

5. "The Last Jedi" and "Attack of the Clones" were TIED . . . both with three states.

6. "Return of the Jedi" was the most popular in two states . . . Wyoming and MISSOURI.

7. And "The Force Awakens" and "Rogue One" were only #1 in ONE state apiece. "The Force Awakens" is big in ILLINOIS, while "Rogue One" is #1 in Alaska.

