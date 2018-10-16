The Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2018

A new survey asked people what costumes they think will be the most popular this year.

Here are the top three hero costumes:

1. Black Panther, 13%

2. Wonder Woman, 10%

3. "Fortnite" skins, 9%

The rest of the most popular costumes include Deadpool (7%), Captain America (5%), The Incredibles (5%), Iron Man (4%), Harley Quinn (3%), Thor (2%), Hulk (1%), Black Widow (1%), Aquaman (1%), Gamora (1%), and Han Solo (1%).

Meanwhile, the top three celebrity costumes are:

1. Donald Trump, 35%

2. Cardi B, 5%

3. Stormy Daniels, 4%

The rest of the celebrities who made the list include Meghan Markle (4%), Beyoncé (3%), LeBron James (2%), Kim Kardashian (2%), Kanye West (1%), Ariana Grande (1%), and Melania Trump (1%).

The survey also found only 15% of men and 8% of women plan to dress up as something "scary" . . . and only 1% of men and 15% of women are going for "sexy."

