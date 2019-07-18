The Most Popular "Fandoms"

Comic Con starts TODAY in San Diego, and so the "Hollywood Reporter" conducted a poll on comics, superhero movies, and pop culture. Marvel was the most popular 'fandom' in the poll.

They surveyed 2,200 people, and 63% said that they're fans of Marvel, which is incredible. 15 years ago, 63% of people may not have even known what Marvel was, let alone been actually INTO it.

Here are the ones they asked about, and the percentage of people who were fans:

1. The Marvel Universe . . . 63% fans, 37% not fans

2. "Star Wars" . . . 60% fans, 40% not fans

3. The DC Universe . . . 59% fans, 41% not fans

4. "Harry Potter" . . . 53% fans, 47% not fans

5. "Star Trek" . . . 49% fans, 51% not fans

6. "The Lord of the Rings" . . . 48% fans, 52% not fans

7. "The Walking Dead" . . . 37% fans, 63% not fans

8. "Game of Thrones" . . . 34% fans, 66% not fans

9. "Pokémon" . . . 30% fans, 70% not fans

10. "Doctor Who" . . . 28% fans, 72% not fans

11. "Fortnite" . . . 14% fans, 86% not fans

Click Here to see more.