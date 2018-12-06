Someone looked at stats from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends to figure out the most-popular Christmas movie in every state.

Here's what they found...

The #1 Christmas movie overall is "Gremlins". It's #1 in seven states . . . Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas.

And the biggest SNUB is "It's a Wonderful Life", which didn't snag the top spot in ANY of the 50 states even though it's a more traditional Christmas movie.

"Home Alone" is #1 in six states . . . Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, North Dakota, Ohio, and ILLINOIS, where it was filmed.

"Die Hard" took the top spot in four states . . . MISSOURI, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

"Trading Places" is also #1 in four states . . . Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

"Scrooged" is #1 in three states . . . "Batman Returns" also won three states . . . "Edward Scissorhands" took two states . . . and "A Christmas Carol" also won two states.

Several popular Christmas movies only got one state:

. . . "A Christmas Story" is #1 in Delaware.

. . . Kentucky is the only state where "Elf" took the top spot.

. . . Massachusetts was the one state where you can't escape "Love Actually".

. . . Idaho is the only state where "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is #1.

. . . New Mexico is the only state where "The Nightmare Before Christmas" placed first.

. . . and "Miracle on 34th Street" took the top spot in Maryland.

A few UNEXPECTED movies did make the list though...

The top Christmas movie in Mississippi is "The Best Man Holiday" from 2013 . . . in Utah, it's the 1995 Sandra Bullock movie, "While You Were Sleeping" . . . in West Virginia, it's "The Ref" starring Denis Leary . . . And in Montana, the most-popular Christmas movie is the 1945 classic, "Christmas in Connecticut".

