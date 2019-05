Here are the results of a survey on the most inspirational children's book character...

1. Harry Potter

2. Matilda

3. Charlie Bucket (from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory")

4. Hermione Granger (from "Harry Potter")

5. Mary Poppins

6. Winnie The Pooh

7. Peter Pan

8. Paddington Bear

9. Willy Wonka

10. Peter Rabbit

