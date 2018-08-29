The Most Expensive NFL Team To Be A Fan Of

The The site HomeToGo.com did a study to figure out how much it would cost fans to attend ALL 16 regular season games, for each NFL team.

That includes tickets, beer, hot hogs, transportation to the away cities, and accommodations in those places. So they look at each team's prices, AND the prices where their schedule will take them this season.

And after crunching all the numbers, they found that Buffalo Bills fans would shell out the most to attend all 16 games. It would cost roughly $7,991.15.

Here are the five most expensive teams to root for:

1. Buffalo Bills, $7,991.15

2. Houston Texans, $7,620.84

3. Oakland Raiders, $7,292.13

4. Detroit Lions, $7,082.55

5. Seattle Seahawks, $7,059.66

And the five LEAST expensive teams to root for are:

1. Washington Redskins, $4,469.26

2. Atlanta Falcons, $4,617.19

3. New York Giants, $4,744.39

4. Pittsburgh Steelers, $4,746.13

5. Cincinnati Bengals, $4,919.47

Click Here to see more.