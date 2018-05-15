The Most Common Ways People Screw Up On Their First Day At A New Job

According to a new survey, almost HALF of people say they've screwed up on their first day at a new job. And here are the 10 most common ways...

1. They learned someone's name and then immediately forgot it.

2. They got someone's name wrong.

3. They said something stupid because of their nerves.

4. They went to the wrong place.

5. They showed up way too overdressed.

6. They had to have something simple explained several times.

7. They showed up late because of traffic.

8. They put their foot in their mouth during a conversation.

9. They showed up way too underdressed.

10. They accidentally sent an email to the entire company.

