According to a new survey, the most common "rules of the house" parents have for their kids include...

June 5, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
A new survey found 54% of parents in the U.S. think they're more relaxed about the rules than their parents were.  And only 52% said their kids have a curfew.  The most common time is 8:30 PM.

Besides a curfew, here are the ten most common "rules of the house" parents have for their kids...

1.  Always say "please" and "thank you."  50% said it's a rule in their home.

2.  Always be kind, 49%.

3.  Before you can play, you have to finish your homework, 48%.

4.  Always put things back where you found them, 46%.  That's also the #1 rule kids BREAK, according to the survey.

5.  Clean the table after dinner, 46%.

6.  Having dinner together as a family, 44%.

7.  No phones at the table, 41%.

8.  Help carry the groceries in, 37%.

9.  No yelling in the house, 36%.

10.  You can't go to bed angry, 34%. 

