The Most Anticipated Movies Of The Summer

May 7, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
There are a lot of big blockbusters on the horizon, and Atom Tickets recently conducted a survey to figure out which summer movies fans were anticipating the most. 

Here's how the results shook out...

1.  "Spider-Man: Far From Home" . . . It's out on July 2nd.

2.  Disney's live-action "Lion King" . . . It's out on July 19th.

3.  "John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum" . . . It's out on May 17th.

4.  "Dark Phoenix" . . . It's out on June 7th.

5.  "Toy Story 4" . . . It's out on June 21st.

6.  Disney's live-action "Aladdin" . . . It's out on May 24th.

7.  "Men in Black International" . . . It's out on June 14th.

8.  "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" . . . It's out THIS Friday.

9.  "It Chapter 2" . . . It's out on September 6th.

10.  "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" . . . It's out on May 31st.

