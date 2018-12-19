The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2019
According to the Internet Movie Database, the most anticipated movies of 2019 are...
1. "Captain Marvel"
2. "Avengers: Endgame"
3. "Dark Phoenix" . . . the latest "X-Men" movie.
4. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" . . . Tarantino's latest, with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie.
5. "The Irishman" . . . Another Scorsese mob flick starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.
6. "It: Chapter 2"
7. "Glass" . . . M. Night Shyamlan's sequel to both "Unbreakable" and "Split".
8. "Joker" . . . with Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.
9. "Aladdin" . . . Disney's live-action remake.
10. "Hellboy" . . . with David Harbour from "Stranger Things" taking over the character.
