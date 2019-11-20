The Most Anticipated Holiday Movies

The holidays are a big time for movies. And according to a survey by the Marcus Theatre chain, nearly HALF of us plan on going FOUR OR MORE TIMES between now and January 1st.

Here are the five most anticipated movies of this holiday season:

1. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", 53% (Opens December 20th)

2. "Frozen 2", 44% (Opens November 22nd)

3. "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood", 41.3% (Opens November 22nd)

4. "Jumanji: The Next Level", 41.1% (Opens December 13th)

5. "Little Women", 24% (Opens Christmas Day)

