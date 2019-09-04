The Most Anticipated Fall Movies

Fandango polled more than 1,000 movie fans, and asked them which movies they were most excited to see in theaters this fall...

1. "It: Chapter Two", September 6th

2. "Joker", October 4

3. "Frozen 2", November 22nd

4. "Terminator: Dark Fate", November 1st

5. "Zombieland: Double Tap", October 18th

6. "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil", October 18th

7. "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood", November 22

8. "Downton Abbey", September 20th

9. "Charlie's Angels", November 15th

10. "Ad Astra", September 20th

