The Most Annoying Tech Problems

Nothing makes us angrier than technology that won't work. And a recent poll found 15% of us have gotten so mad at a gadget, we DESTROYED it out of frustration.

It also found that when you're trying to fix a tech issue, you can only go about 12 minutes before you get frustrated. Here are the ten most annoying tech problems...

1. Slow internet.

2. A slow computer.

3. Pop-up ads.

4. Your Wi-Fi keeps disconnecting.

5. You can't remember a password.

6. Slow downloads.

7. Software updates that just end up making things worse.

8. Trouble logging in.

9. Your printer won't work.

10. Your phone battery can't hold a charge and keeps dying.

