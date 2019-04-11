The Most Annoying Tech Problems

Here are the MOST annoying tech problems.

April 11, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Nothing makes us angrier than technology that won't work.  And a recent poll found 15% of us have gotten so mad at a gadget, we DESTROYED it out of frustration.

It also found that when you're trying to fix a tech issue, you can only go about 12 minutes before you get frustrated.  Here are the ten most annoying tech problems...

1.  Slow internet.

2.  A slow computer.

3.  Pop-up ads.

4.  Your Wi-Fi keeps disconnecting.

5.  You can't remember a password.

6.  Slow downloads.

7.  Software updates that just end up making things worse.

8.  Trouble logging in.

9.  Your printer won't work.

10.  Your phone battery can't hold a charge and keeps dying. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
most
annoying
Tech
problems
Courtney & Company