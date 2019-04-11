The Most Annoying Tech Problems
Here are the MOST annoying tech problems.
April 11, 2019
Nothing makes us angrier than technology that won't work. And a recent poll found 15% of us have gotten so mad at a gadget, we DESTROYED it out of frustration.
It also found that when you're trying to fix a tech issue, you can only go about 12 minutes before you get frustrated. Here are the ten most annoying tech problems...
1. Slow internet.
2. A slow computer.
3. Pop-up ads.
4. Your Wi-Fi keeps disconnecting.
5. You can't remember a password.
6. Slow downloads.
7. Software updates that just end up making things worse.
8. Trouble logging in.
9. Your printer won't work.
10. Your phone battery can't hold a charge and keeps dying.
Click Here to see more.