The Most And Least Stressful Jobs In America

The jobs website CareerCast puts out a list every year of the most stressful jobs in America.

And this year soldier took the top spot again. The ten most stressful jobs are soldier . . . firefighter . . . airline pilot . . . police officer . . . broadcaster . . . event coordinator . . . news reporter . . . public relations executive . . . senior corporate executive . . . and taxi driver.

The LEAST stressful job this year is diagnostic medical sonographer, which is someone who performs ultrasounds.

The rest of the least stressful jobs are compliance officer . . . hair stylist . . . audiologist . . . university professor . . . medical records technician . . . jeweler . . . operations research analyst . . . pharmacy technician . . . and massage therapist.

People were asked to rate how stressful their job is on a scale from 1 to 10. And 78% rated their job at a 7 or higher, up almost 10% in the last two years.

