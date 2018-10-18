The Most And Least Liked Celebrities

A few months back, "Forbes" released a list of 'The 100 Highest-Paid Entertainers.' And now, a new survey took those names, and decided to separate the FAMOUS from the INFAMOUS.

They asked more than 6,600 Americans to tell them what they thought of each... Whether their opinion was favorable, unfavorable, or neither. In the end, the MOST LIKED of the 100 richest was THE ROCK. Here's the Top 10:

1. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson . . . 82% had a favorable opinion of him, 6% unfavorable.

2. Jackie Chan . . . 76% favorable, 6% unfavorable.

3. Will Smith . . . 77% favorable, 11% unfavorable.

4. Paul McCartney . . . 68% favorable, 8% unfavorable.

5. Adam Sandler . . . 71% favorable, 13% unfavorable.

6. "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling . . . 65% favorable, 7% unfavorable.

7. Robert Downey Jr. . . . 68% favorable, 11% unfavorable.

8. Billy Joel . . . 66% favorable, 9% unfavorable.

9. The Eagles . . . 64% favorable, 7% unfavorable.

10. The Rolling Stones . . . 69% favorable, 13% unfavorable.

Tiger Woods (#78), and Jay-Z (#86) are both more than 30% disliked, which is the most, until you get down to the BOTTOM FIVE. They are:

100. Kim Kardashian . . . 27% favorable, 56% unfavorable.

99. Kris Jenner . . . 23% favorable, 51% unfavorable.

98. Rush Limbaugh . . . 22% favorable, 41% unfavorable.

97. Kylie Jenner . . . 25% favorable, 44% unfavorable.

96. Howard Stern . . . 32% favorable, 40% unfavorable.

Click Here to see more.