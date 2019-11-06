More New "Batman" Casting Updates

Several new casting details for the ROBERT PATTINSON "Batman" movie hit the Internet yesterday. Deadline.com says COLIN FARRELL will be cast as The Penguin, joining the previously announced villains The Riddler (Paul Dano) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz). Of course, Danny DeVito was The Penguin in 1992's "Batman Returns". Meanwhile, TheWrap.com says ANDY SERKIS is in talks to play Batman's butler Alfred. "The Batman" will be released in June of 2021.

To prepare for the role, Robert Pattinson is training with a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert named Rigan Machado. He also worked with Keanu Reeves on the stunts and choreography for the "John Wick" movies.

