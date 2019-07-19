Men And Body Hair

According to a new poll, over half of men today are ashamed of their own BODY HAIR.

55% of guys said they sometimes feel embarrassed about their hairy areas, including one in five who feel that way "often."

40% are ashamed of their chest hair, and 35% are embarrassed about back hair.

Here are four more stats from the survey...

1. 31% of men have avoided swimming, because of their body hair. 27% have avoided the gym. And 20% think their hairiness has had a negative impact on their sex life.

2. The average guy who manscapes does it about once a week. And 43% of guys admitted they're not very good at it.

3. 38% have shaved their back before. And 47% have shaved at least a small section of their LEGS before.

4. 44% of men think too much manscaping can be "unmanly." And 56% wish guys could just go back to only shaving their face.

Click Here to see more.