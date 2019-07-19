Men And Body Hair

Over half of men are ASHAMED of their body hair??!!

July 19, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

According to a new poll, over half of men today are ashamed of their own BODY HAIR.

55% of guys said they sometimes feel embarrassed about their hairy areas, including one in five who feel that way "often."

40% are ashamed of their chest hair, and 35% are embarrassed about back hair. 

Here are four more stats from the survey...

1.  31% of men have avoided swimming, because of their body hair.  27% have avoided the gym.  And 20% think their hairiness has had a negative impact on their sex life.

2.  The average guy who manscapes does it about once a week.  And 43% of guys admitted they're not very good at it.

3.  38% have shaved their back before.  And 47% have shaved at least a small section of their LEGS before.

4.  44% of men think too much manscaping can be "unmanly."  And 56% wish guys could just go back to only shaving their face. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
men
body
hair
Courtney & Company