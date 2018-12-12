Mark Hamill Talks About "Star Wars 9" Script Security

Mark Hamill outlines the security involved in the script for "Star Wars 9".

December 12, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Mark Hamill outlined the crazy security measures that go into him getting his script pages for "Star Wars 9".  He doesn't even get to keep a copy for a single night.  They bring it to him, let him read it, then take it with them.

And speaking of "Star Wars 9", does ED SHEERAN have a cameo as a stormtrooper? 

