Mark Hamill Talks About "Star Wars 9" Script Security
Mark Hamill outlines the security involved in the script for "Star Wars 9".
December 12, 2018
Mark Hamill outlined the crazy security measures that go into him getting his script pages for "Star Wars 9". He doesn't even get to keep a copy for a single night. They bring it to him, let him read it, then take it with them.
