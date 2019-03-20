The March Madness Teams Ranked By Mascots

"USA Today" ranked the 68 March Madness teams by the greatness of their MASCOTS...

1. The Bradley Braves

2. The Northern Kentucky Norse

3. The Arizona State Sun Devils

4. The Iona Gaels

5. The St. Mary's Gaels

6. The Michigan State Spartans

7. The UC Irvine Anteaters

8. The UCF Knights

9. The Utah State Aggies

10. The North Carolina Tar Heels

The SLU Billikens came in at number 13 on the list.

The BOTTOM FOUR are part of a five-way tie:

65 - 68. The Villanova Wildcats . . . the Kansas State Wildcats . . . the Kentucky Wildcats . . . and the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

